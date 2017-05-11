Nursing student prevented from writing exam over pregnancy – Myjoyonline.com
Myjoyonline.com
Nursing student prevented from writing exam over pregnancy
Myjoyonline.com
A final year student of Gushiegu Midwifery School was Wednesday sacked from an examination hall midway through her papers for being pregnant. In the morning of Wednesday, May 10, 2017, four months old pregnant Cecelia Awuni was sacked from the …
