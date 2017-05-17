NURTW, Motorists Jubilate Over Ban Of VIOs In Lagos Roads – Nigerian Bulletin

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 17, 2017


NURTW, Motorists Jubilate Over Ban Of VIOs In Lagos Roads
The Lagos residents, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria, commended the state government for the ban, saying that it would ease the flow of traffic on the roads. Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, Lagos State Chairman, National Union …
Breaking: Ambode permanently bans VIO from Lagos roadsVanguard

