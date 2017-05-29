Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NUT appeals for payment of teachers salary arrears

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) on Monday applauded the Buhari led administration for its achievements, especially in the educational sector and appealed for intervention on teachers’ unpaid salary arrears. The Acting Secretary General of the union, Dr Mike Ike-Ene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the applause became necessary considering the relative peace in the country since its inception. ” Although I will not say that we have gotten it correctly, when there is relative peace to an extent, we can now say that there is progress.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.