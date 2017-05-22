NUT lauds Amosun over pardoned teachers

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA —The National President of Nigeria Union of Teachers, Comrade Michael Olukoya, has expressed the union’s gratitude to Ogun State governor , Senator Ibikunle Amosun, over the pardon granted to three members of the union in the state.

Amosun had granted pardon to former Chairman of the NUT in the state, Dare Ilekoya and two others; Eniola Atiku and Nola Balogun who were dismissed for gross misconduct.

Olukoya, who stated this during a press conference in Abeokuta over the pardon , however, begged the state government to consider payment of deductions running into seven or eight months.

The NUT boss however, pledged that the union in the state under the new leadership of Comrade Titi Adebanjo, would not engage in any activity capable of pitching it against the state government, adding that the body would rather engage in what he termed “scientific unionism” than involving itself in politics.

While fielding questions from newsmen on the ongoing registration of teachers in the country, Olukoya warned teachers in Ogun state to either register and update their status with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN, or risk being sacked.

He urged them to disregard calls being made by some individuals parading themselves as union leaders that the registration was not mandatory, urging teachers to seize the window of opportunity by TRCN to get registered as professional teachers.

According to him, TRCN is the only statutory body recognised by the law to register professional teachers in Nigeria and teachers should not be deceived by people who have been urging them to ignore the registration.

Olukoya debunked the claim that the cost of registration was N7,000 per teacher, saying “teachers with degrees would only pay N3,000 while their NCE counterparts would pay the sum of N2,000”.

