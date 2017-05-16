NWFL: Stakeholders hail first round success

Football stakeholders in the country have heaped praises on the leadership of the Nigeria Women’s Football League over the successful conclusion of the first round of the league in the country last week. The league started March 26 with a curtain raiser in Akure, Ondo State and it has since been in the front burner.

Edo FA Chairman, Frank Ilaboya, who spoke on behalf of most state FA Chairmen, said the giant strides of the league deserve the support of all Nigerians. He said lovers of women’s football must support the NWFL to take the game to new heights, adding that they believe in ability of the Aisha Falode led league body to break new grounds in women’s football.

The umbrella body of Sports Editors in the country under the leadership of Tony Ubani, also issued a statement signed by Ben Alaiya, praising Falode for the modern trend and organizational skills that women’s football has seen since the new leadership took the reins.

The two bodies also pleaded with Corporate Nigeria to lend Nigeria Women football a hand of support by sponsoring the league, as the Nigerian national team remains the highest achieving national team in the country, having won the African Women Championships a record eight times. “We need Corporate Nigeria support to make our league stronger, more competitive and of high standard so that we can continue to dominate in Africa, while trying to reach new heights at the world stage,” the statement declared.

The second half of the flawless NWFL will start June 7, while plans have reached advanced stage for the Super Four of the Championship. So far, there has been no boycott or walkover unlike what was witnessed in the past.

