NY police say one dead, 12 injured in Times Square car accident

New York, United States | AFP | A car struck pedestrians in New York’s Times Square on Thursday, causing a death and multiple injuries in one of the most popular tourists spots in Manhattan, police and an AFP photographer said.

New York police confirmed one dead, 12 injured in the Times Square car accident as ambulances and police cars descended on the area, the photographer said.

“Preliminarily it looks more like a vehicle accident than anything else,” a New York police spokesman told AFP.

Police confirmed only that there were “multiple injuries.”

The vehicle was on fire, the AFP photographer said. A maroon sedan vehicle lay partially upended on its side on the sidewalk with smoke and isolated flames spewing out of the hood, photographs on social media showed.

Times Square is typically packed with tourists and office workers. It lies in the heart of Midtown Manhattan and leads to Broadway, New York’s famed theater district.

The post NY police say one dead, 12 injured in Times Square car accident appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

