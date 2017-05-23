Nyame begs for adjournment to enable him peruse exhibits

Hassan Fajitime, counsel to Jolly Nyame, former Taraba governor, on Tuesday begged an FCT High Court, Gudu, for an adjournment to enable him peruse documents admitted as exhibits on Monday.

Fajimite asked for the adjournment to enable him study the 2007, 2008 and 2009 Financial Reports from the office of the Accountant General of Taraba.

The reports were submitted on Monday by defence witness, Aminu Ayuba, the Acting Accountant General of Taraba.

Rotimi Jacobs(SAN), the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said, “it is not fair for us spending two days on one witness.’’

Jacobs, who objected to the adjournment, told the court that the defence is privy to the certified true copies of the exhibits since Monday.

“They had been studying it since morning,’’ Jacobs added.

The judge, Justice Adebukola Banjoko, ordered that the photocopies of the exhibits be made available to the defence and adjourned the case until May 24.

Before the application for adjournment, Fajimite led Ayuba in evidence.

He told the court that by virtue of his position, no query was ever given to Nyame relating to financial misappropriation.

He said that he was at Taraba State Government House from 1999 to June 2005, and worked under two chief accountants, and never reported directly to Nyame on financial matters.

He also said that every staff must duly sign the payment voucher, including the governor, as he was not exempted.

Jolly Nyame is facing a 41-count charge of misappropriation of state funds to the tune of N1.64billion.

