Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nyong’o picks Dr Mathew Ochieng as running mate – Daily Nation

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Nyong'o picks Dr Mathew Ochieng as running mate
Daily Nation
Prof Anyang' Nyong'o (left) unveils his running mate for Kisumu governorship race, Dr Mathew Ochieng Owili, at Intercontinental Hotel in Nairobi on May 26, 2017. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Nyong'o unveils running-mateK24 TV
'Bar' Ranguma from vying as independentThe Star, Kenya

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.