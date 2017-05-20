NYSC advises prospective corp members to get vaccinated against Meningitis

Prospective Corp members who have been mobilised for service which begins next week Tuesday, have been advised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to be vaccinated against meningitis before reporting to the orientation programme. The Coordinator of the NYSC in Osun State, Mr. Emmanuel Attah, said this in an interview with our correspondent …

