NYSC alerts corps members on meningitis as orientation begins Tuesday

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

National Youth Service Corps​, NYSC,​ has advised intending corps members mobilised for service to be vaccinated against meningitis​ ​before reporting to orientation ​camps. ​The orientation programme starts ​nationwide ​Tuesday​ May 23, 2017.​ ​NYC Coordinato​r in​ Osun State, Emmanuel Attah, ​on ​Saturday​, ​said ​vaccination was necessary ​to ​prevent ​the ​intending corps members from contracting the virus. […]

