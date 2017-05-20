NYSC alerts corps members on meningitis as orientation begins Tuesday

National Youth Service Corps​, NYSC,​ has advised intending corps members mobilised for service to be vaccinated against meningitis​ ​before reporting to orientation ​camps. ​The orientation programme starts ​nationwide ​Tuesday​ May 23, 2017.​ ​NYC Coordinato​r in​ Osun State, Emmanuel Attah, ​on ​Saturday​, ​said ​vaccination was necessary ​to ​prevent ​the ​intending corps members from contracting the virus. […]

