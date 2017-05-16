Pages Navigation Menu

NYSC Announced Date For Printing of Call Up Letter for Batch A 2017

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

This is as stated in the NYSC Batch A 2017 official Time Table. Consequently upon this, Management of the scheme has scheduled the 2017 Batch A Orientation course to commence from Tuesday 23rd may to Monday 12th June 2017 Nationwide. Prospective Corps members are expected to log on to the NYSC Portal to commence printing […]

