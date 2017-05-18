NYSC call-up letters can now be printed – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
NYSC call-up letters can now be printed
TheCable
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released call-up letters for 2017 'Batch A' stream I prospective corps members. The corps, in a message on its website, urged prospective corps members to proceed to print their call-up letters. Online …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!