NYSC collaborates with Ministry of Health to vaccinate corps members

By Dayo Adesulu

NATIONAL Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Lagos State has partnered with the Ministry of Health to ensure the 2017 orientation camp slated for today is free from the spread of Cerebra-spinal Meningitis (CSM) disease.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Lagos, Prince Mohammed Momoh who disclosed this to journalists at their corporate office Surulere said that the scheme had already sensitised prospective corps members to get vaccinated against the spread of the Cerebra-spinal Meningitis (CSM) disease.

“Beyond the Lagos State Secretariat, the NYSC is also working with the Ministry of Health to ensure that corps member who have not been vaccinated before coming to camp are attended to,’’ he said.

He maintained that the NYSC had attained about 95 per cent preparedness and set to receive corps members and commence the orientation exercise today.

Momoh who also disclosed that the State was making provision for adequate care for nursing mothers and pregnant corps members to guaranteed their safety added , ‘’no one in this category will be allowed to stay beyond six hours on arrival at the regimented camp.’’

Among other things put in place said Momoh, was to ensure that corps members who have received camp and post camp SAED training will benefit from a start-up capital in partnership between NYSC and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund.

The various measures already in place to play host to the thousands of corps members on camp today

while Momoh showered praises on the Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode for his untiring support for the scheme in the state, he pointed out that the different provisions by the state have sustained the scheme over the years. He, therefore said that the NYSC camp at the Iyana-Ipaja is in good shape and ready for yet another successful orientation exercise.

Speaking of the three week orientation exercise, the coordinator assured that the period will not be devoid of the traditional drills, skill acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), lectures, sports, and language studies.

He assured that corps members deployed to the state will enjoy the expertise of seasoned professionals to ensure that they are adequately prepared for the service year.

