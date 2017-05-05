NYSC coordinator seeks permanent appointments for best performing corps members

Alhaji Ladan Baba, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Kano, has appealed to Kano State Government to start offering permanent appointment for the best performing corps members in the state. The coordinator made the appeal during an interview with the Nigerian Pilot on Friday in Kano. According to him, if the state government […]

The post NYSC coordinator seeks permanent appointments for best performing corps members appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

