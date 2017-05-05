NYSC coordinator seeks permanent appointments for best performing corps members

Kano – Alhaji Ladan Baba, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Kano, has appealed to Kano State Government to start offering permanent appointment for the best performing corps members in the state.

The coordinator made the appeal during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.

According to him, if the state government starts offering permanent appointments to such corps members, it will encourage them to perform better toward the development of the state and the country.

He said that the Federal Government was already offering such appointments to the overall best performing corps members in the country, including award of scholarships to further their education.

Baba commended the state government for fulfilling its promise of paying N5, 000 to each corps member serving under the states and the local governments, while calling on private organisations to take a cue.

The coordinator also said that five out of the 2,185 corps members who just passed out, received the 2016 Kano State Honours Awards.

According to him, the awardees are recognised for their “wonderful’’ performance during their service years, especially toward the development of the state and the country in general.

Baba said the awardees bagged such honour due to their patriotism, selflessness, dedication and commitment during their service year in Kano.

“They have done so much during their stay at camp and also at their places of primary assignments for the development of the state and the country.

“This is especially in the areas of education, health and agriculture. And other five corps members will also repeat their service year for various offences,” he said.

“These corps members that will repeat their service year were found guilty of absconding for three or more consecutive months during their one year mandatory period.”

According to him, most of them have absconded completely from their duties without taking permissions from the NYSC or their places of primary assignments.

He said that in Batch 1, Stream 2, 12 of them were repeating their service presently while five in Stream 2 were serving the same punishment.

NAN reports that out of Stream I and 2, 42 corps members had been given extension of their service by various months owing to undisclosed offences.

The post NYSC coordinator seeks permanent appointments for best performing corps members appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

