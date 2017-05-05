Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NYSC Corps Member Proposes to His Colleague Girlfriend on POP Day (Photos)

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member proposed to his girlfriend on their Passing Out Parade (POP) day.

This lovely drama was played out in Jos, the capital of Plateau State took place on Thursday, 4th May.

The couple was pictured in the act while other corps members took photos of the beautiful moment.

See more photo below:

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post NYSC Corps Member Proposes to His Colleague Girlfriend on POP Day (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.