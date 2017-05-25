NYSC deploys 1, 942 corps members in Anambra

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 1,942 corps members for the 2017 Batch ‘A’ Orientation Programme in Anambra.

Addressing the corps members during the swearing-in ceremony at the Umunya Orientation Camp, near Onitsha on Thursday, Gov. Willie Obiano, charged them to distinguish themselves as future leaders.

“In the course of this exercise, you will be introduced to many issues bordering on good governance, national development, culture and tradition of host communities, as well as skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development..”

Obiano, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Dr Uju Nwogu, reiterated his administration’s commitment to completing the ongoing Permanent Orientation Camp at Umuawulu near Awka.

He assured the corps members of adequate security during their one year service in the state.

In his remarks, the state Coordinator of the programme, Mr Olawale Olusegun, said that 878 males and 1,064 female prospective corps members were registered in the state.

Olusegun further said that skill acquisition training for the corps members would be given priority in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) eight.

He expressed the hope that funding would come from the Bank of Industry, Heritage Bank and Central Bank of Nigeria for those who registered for Small and Medium Enterprises.

The post NYSC deploys 1, 942 corps members in Anambra appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

