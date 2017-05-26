Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NYSC: Increase in allowance depends on new minimum wage – DG, Kazaure

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier Sulaiman Zakari Kazaure, has made it clear that any increase in the allowance of Corps members will be determined by the introduction of a new minimum wage for workers. Kazaure stated this in Minna, the Niger State capital, while answering questions from newsmen on Thursday, […]

NYSC: Increase in allowance depends on new minimum wage – DG, Kazaure

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.