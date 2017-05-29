NYSC Issues 6-Point Warning To Corps Members in Lagos

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig. Gen. Sulaimon Kazaure, has asked corps members in Lagos State to be security conscious.

The warning came barely 72 hours after the kidnap of six pupils at Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, near Epe, with the abductors demanding N1bn ransom.

Speaking during his visitation to the NYSC orientation camp at Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, on Sunday, the DG listed 5 precautionary measures to be taken by the corps members.

He said, “Avoid shortcut in anything you do and act gently as corps members(1). You should avoid sharp practices(2) and understand the dos and don’ts of your host community(3). Avoid unnecessary journey(4), night parties (5) and never walk alone to obscure places. Walk in groups and always be security conscious(6).

“Wherever you are posted, your welfare and security are my top priority. If you have any challenge, kindly put a call through for assistance.”

He asked the corps members to use their service year’s opportunity to contribute to the development of the country.

The Lagos Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Mohammed Momoh, said proper arrangements had been made to cater to fasting Muslim corps members.

According to him, their meals are prepared separately from others.