NYSC Medical Outreach: 4000 Bayelsa Indigenes Benefit From Programme

By Osa Okhomina

Almost 4,000 indigenes of Amassoma community in Southern Ijaw local government have benefited from a one-day free medical care programme organized by the National Youth Service Corps members in Bayelsa state.

The programme tagged “NYSC initiative for rural dwellers” (HIRD), was manned by corps medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists and medical laboratory scientists.

Speaking at the flag-off, the State Coordinator of NYSC Bayelsa State, Mrs. Loto Bolade said the initiative is the brainchild of the NYSC Director-General, Brig. General SZ Kazaure to reach out to the poor and disadvantaged in the rural areas.

According the exercise in line with the core ideals of the NYSC to extend development to all nooks and crannies of the nation through utilization of the skills and experiences of corps members, noting that since the exercise began in the state over 4000 persons from various rural communities in the state have benefitted from the exercise.

Mrs Loto commended the lawmaker representing the area in the State House of Assembly, Mrs. Kate Owoko for supporting the exercise and called on well-meaning individuals to partner with NYSC to accelerate rural development.

In her words, “Corps members are not expected to use their meager income to embark on community development initiatives. Some of them have good ideas, but they need to be supported financially and materially so we can help state government to spread development and touch the lives of the rural people”.

The lawmaker representing Southern Ijaw Constituency in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Kate Owoko who donated drugs and other materials to the NYSC, said her support of the programme was in fulfillment of her desire to improve on the lives of people of her constituency.

He described corps members as nation builders, and lauded the contributions of the scheme to improvement of health delivery and educational development in the state.

Hon Owoko therefore pledged to continue to work with the NYSC management towards addressing challenges faced by corps members in implementing community projects in the state.

A beneficiary of the programme, Mrs. Seiyefa Theresa, thanked the NYSC for bring such lofty programme to area, especially the sensitization on lassa fever and meningitis, which she said has opened their eyes to the dangers of the disease.

