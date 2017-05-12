NYSC member dies of Lassa fever in C’River

Mr Onwuegbuzie Stanley-Samuel, an NYSC member deployed to Cross River, has died of Lassa fever disease at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH). The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Calabar, said that the deceased hailed from Delta and was serving in Obubra before he died. Abisong said that the deceased was first admitted at the General Hospital, Obubra, where he was treated for cerebral malaria for one week.

