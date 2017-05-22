Pages Navigation Menu

NYSC Notice To 2017 Batch ‘A’ Prospective Corps Members Deployed To Cross-River State.

This is to notify 2017 Batch ‘A’ (Stream One) prospective corps members deployed to Cross River State that they should go to the NYSC portal and reprint their Call-up Letters before proceeding to orientation camp.   Prospective Corps Members of the 2017 Batch ‘A’ (Stream One) deployed to Cross River State should go to the …

