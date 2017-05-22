NYSC Notice To 2017 Batch ‘A’ Prospective Corps Members Deployed To Cross-River State.

This is to notify 2017 Batch ‘A’ (Stream One) prospective corps members deployed to Cross River State that they should go to the NYSC portal and reprint their Call-up Letters before proceeding to orientation camp. Prospective Corps Members of the 2017 Batch ‘A’ (Stream One) deployed to Cross River State should go to the …

The post NYSC Notice To 2017 Batch ‘A’ Prospective Corps Members Deployed To Cross-River State. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

