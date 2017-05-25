NYSC: Osinbajo warns MDAs against rejecting corps members

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has warned government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to stop rejecting corps members. Osinbajo gave the warning during the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 2017 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Batch ‘A’ Stream I corps members at the Permanent Orientation Camp at Kubwa, Abuja, on Thursday. Represented by Mrs Amina Abubakar, Director, […]

NYSC: Osinbajo warns MDAs against rejecting corps members

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

