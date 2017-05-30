NYSC seeks additional land in Zamfara

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday appealed to the Zamfara government to allocate more land for the scheme’s agricultural programme in the state.

NYSC State Coordinator, Hajiya Rahmatu Sanda, made the appeal in an interview with the Newmen at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Tsafe town, Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

Sanda said that the management of the scheme, initiated the new agricultural programme in addition to its entrepreneurship skill development to train the corps members in various farming activities.

She, however, identified the lack of adequate land as a major challenge facing the agricultural programme.

“In spite of the importance of the programme, we do not have enough land to implement it effectively.

“Although our corps members have shown interest in the programme, they cannot practice these farming activities effectively with the challenge of land at hand,” she said.

She said that the programme was aimed at complementing the Federal Government’s policy of reviving the nation’s agricultural sector.

“This programme is also aimed at training the corps members to be self-reliant in the future, considering the major unemployment problem we are facing in this country.

“We know the problem of unemployment in this country, so we want to train our corps members on the economic reality in the country.

“Our aim is to train them to be creative after their service year and not to wait for white-collar jobs.

“It is part of the major activities to be given priority during the three-week orientation programme,” she said.

She, therefore, urged the state government and other stakeholders to assist the programme in order to make it successful.

The state coordinator commended the state government for the total renovation of facilities at the permanent orientation camp.

She then charged corps members to participate fully in lectures, seminars and other activities lined up for their orientation with all seriousness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2,000 corps members of the 2017 Batch ‘A’ are currently undergoing a three-week orientation camp in Tsafe.

