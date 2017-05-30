NYSC seeks additional land in Zamfara

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday appealed to the Zamfara government to allocate more land for the scheme’s agricultural programme in the state. NYSC State Coordinator, Hajiya Rahmatu Sanda, made the appeal in an interview with the Nigerian Pilot at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Tsafe town, Tsafe Local Government Area of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

