NYSC to Begin Posting of Corps Members to Farms – DG

Brig-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), said on Monday that the scheme will start posting corps members to farms soon. Kazaure said this in an interview with newsmen during his official visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Sagamu, Ogun. He said that the move to deploy […]

The post NYSC to Begin Posting of Corps Members to Farms – DG appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

