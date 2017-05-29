Pages Navigation Menu

NYSC to Begin Posting of Corps Members to Farms – DG

Posted on May 29, 2017

Brig-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), said on Monday that the scheme will start posting corps members to farms soon. Kazaure said this in an interview with newsmen during his official visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Sagamu, Ogun. He said that the move to deploy […]

