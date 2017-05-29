Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NYSC to post corps members to farms

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Brig-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), said on Monday  that the scheme would  soon begin posting of  corps members to  farms.

Kazaure said this in an interview with newsmen during his official visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Sagamu, Ogun.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

He said that the move to deploy corps members to farms  was in line with  the  agricultural development programme of the NYSC.

According to him, the NYSC has concluded preparations to begin the posting at the conclusion of the three-week orientation exercise.

He said that Bauchi, Oyo, Kebbi and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had been earmarked for the pilot phase.

“It should interest you to know that the NYSC will soon begin its agricultural development scheme where corps members will be posted to farms for their primary assignments.

“Already the NYSC has acquired active farmlands across the nation’s geopolitical zones with four already fully operational in Kwali, Bauchi, Oyo and Kebbi.

“After this orientation programme for the Batch ‘A’ corps members, we will begin posting some of them to these farms as a pilot phase.

“Though we are starting with four states for now, we will integrate the other states as time goes, the project is ongoing,” Kazaure said.

The NYSC boss had tasked the corps members not to seek white-collar jobs which were non-existent but rather develop their potentials for entrepreneurship excellence.

He said the corps members could begin their journey toward  financial independence by tapping into and maximising the benefits of the NYSCs Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme.

“The NYSC has provided all the tools and support you need to develop your capacity to the fullest, it now depends on you, there is no short cut to success but by hard work.

“Of all the programmes outlined for you during the orientation, there is none more important that you must fully participate in than the SAED programme.

“I want you to create your own jobs by being creative and innovative, you must strive to be labour employers rather than labour seekers.

“Please don’t look for white-collar jobs, your skills and potentials can serve you better in the way of realising your dreams,” he said.

Kazaure said that the SAED programme was made possible by partnership  with public and private sector organisations  to build entrepreneurial capacity.

Mrs Gladys Mbachi, the Ogun Coordinator of the NYSC,  thanked the director general  for the visit and emphasis on SAED programme.

“Already, we are helping the corps members with the SAED programme in earnest.

“Our objective is to expose their talents to where they fit so that when they go out there, they will be able to build on what we have given them ,” Mbachi said.

Kazaure’s  visit was to inspect facilities at the camp and to familiarise himself with the 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream I corps members undergoing orientation at the camp.

 

The post NYSC to post corps members to farms appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.