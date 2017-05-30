NYSC to post corps members to farms

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Suleiman Kazaure, said on Monday that the scheme would soon begin posting of corps members to farms. Mr. Kazaure said this in an interview with journalists during his official visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Sagamu, Ogun State. He said that the move […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

