Nzimande: We're being threatened because we're supposed to keep quiet
Eyewitness News
SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande says he will continue speaking truth to power without fearing to lose his ministerial position. The ANC's Gwede Mantashe (left) and SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande (right). Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
Nzimande: SACP, workers must fight ANC cancer
'Our comrades are threatening us' – Nzimande
ANC in deep trouble: Nzimande
