Nigeria: Amidst Sector Challenges, Oando Posts N1.7 Billion Profit – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigeria: Amidst Sector Challenges, Oando Posts N1.7 Billion Profit
Despite the challenges affecting the Oil and Gas industry, Oando Nigeria Plc recorded a profit- after- tax of N1.71 billion in its first quarter ended March 31, 2017. The company in a release said, whilst most oil and gas companies specifically
