Oando secures FG’s approval for 500Mw power plant in Kwale – Vanguard

Oando secures FG's approval for 500Mw power plant in Kwale
Oando Plc has said that it has secured federal government's approval to build a 500Mega Watts, Mw, power plant in Kwale, Delta State that will cater for additional 20 per cent of the nation's power needs. This, according to the company, is in addition …
