Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oando unfriendly to workers – NUPENG condemns MoU with FG

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has opposed the recent Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, entered into by the Federal Government and Oando Plc to manage Port Harcourt Refinery under repair, operate and maintain, ROM arrangement, saying the company is unfriendly to workers. In a statement yesterday, General Secretary, Joseph Ogbebor, described the […]

Oando unfriendly to workers – NUPENG condemns MoU with FG

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.