Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OAP Freeze Reacts To Break Up Between Eva Alordiah And Fiance, Ceasar

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Nigerian On-Air Personality and controversial social media user, Freeze, has spoken up regarding the alleged breakup between Nigerian female rapper, Eva and her man, Ceasar. Recall that the couple got engaged 15 months ago on the Headies Awards stage. In reaction to the breakup, OAP Freeze took to his Instagram page to share a video…

The post OAP Freeze Reacts To Break Up Between Eva Alordiah And Fiance, Ceasar appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.