OAP Freeze reacts to Segun Arinze’s Daughter’s Birthday Outburst against her Father

The Cool FM OAP has waded into the Arinze family feud when he reacted to Segun Arinze’s 20-year-old daughter blasting him after he made a birthday post for her yesterday. He advised her on how to tackle her father with respect. “Tackle your father with love and respect and your children will reciprocate. “Dear Renny,…

