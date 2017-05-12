Pages Navigation Menu

OAP Freeze reacts to Segun Arinze’s Daughter’s Birthday Outburst against her Father

Posted on May 12, 2017

The Cool FM OAP has waded into the Arinze family feud when he reacted to Segun Arinze’s 20-year-old daughter blasting him after he made a birthday post for her yesterday. He advised her on how to tackle her father with respect. “Tackle your father with love and respect and your children will reciprocate. “Dear Renny,…

