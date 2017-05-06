OAP Moet Abebe trends as she shares sultry photos on IG
BankyW and Adesua are certainly not the only celebrities currently trying to break the Internet, OAP Moet Abebe is also contributing her quota. The On Air Personality earlier shared a near-unclad photos of herself on social media, with a note indicating that she is ready for the swimming pool. See photos below: …
The post OAP Moet Abebe trends as she shares sultry photos on IG appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
