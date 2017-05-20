OAU final year student stabbed to death (Photos)

Ayoola Ayorinde aka AYbillion, a Theatre Arts student of O.A.U, was on Wednesday stabbed to death while heading home from campus. The father of a 4-month-old child he fathered with his course mate, was planning to submit his final year project when the incident occured. .

According to IB9JA, He was walking home with his brother, because he stayed off campus. His brother was walking some few steps away from him as he was pressing his phone, when two men came with a bike and stab him right on the chest and zoom off.

He removed the knife and tried chasing them, but he couldn’t go far. He fell and was rushed to the hospital, the place was stitched, he stayed for another 4 hours, but later died.

