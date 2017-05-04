OAU Receives $2m For Cancer Research

By JOSHUA DADA,

The Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has been awarded the sum of two million dollars ($2m) by the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) in the United States, for research into the treatment of the disease.

This was made known by the head of a visiting team of medical researchers from the (CRI), Dr. Peter Kingham, during a courtesy call on the acting Vice-Chancellor, ProfTony Elujoba, to appreciate the university administration for the backing given to cancer researchers at the College of Health Sciences in the quest to find a permanent yet affordable cure for cancer.

A release by the public relations officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that Dr. Kingham, who expressed elation at the growing relationship between CRI and the OAU Medical College, noted that the synergy actually began in 2010 with a ten (10) year plan which surprisingly was attained within a few years.

He further commended the commitment and dexterity of their colleagues at the Obafemi Awolowo University, saying the team is delighted to be collaborating with very passionate and hardworking professionals who are determined to leave no stone unturned in the initiative to find cure to one of the leading causes of death in the world today.

Welcoming the CRI delegation, the Vice-Chancellor, was thankful to the American institute for the philanthropic gesture, assuring them that the donation would be judiciously utilized.

Professor Elujoba challenged the researchers not relent in their efforts to find a permanent cure for cancer, which has hitherto defied cure, adding that the team should work assiduously toward making people seek help early enough instead of resorting to other means that would compound or worsen their conditions.

While speaking the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Professor Adesegun Fatusi, said the visit of the CRI delegation to the University is to further cement the research-and-training relationship that was established in 2010 with a view to helping mankind live well and long enough.

He seized the opportunity of the visit to again appreciate the donor, CRI (US), for the confidence reposed in Obafemi Awolowo University Medical College researchers, promising that the funds will be prudently spent.

The medical team from CRI (US) led by Dr. Kingham included: Jesse Joshua Smith; Brooke Sylvester; Peter Ntiamoah; Liz Sutton; Cynthia Thornton; and Paula Garcia.

In a related development, the university administration has commended members of the Ife Ooye OAU Alumni of North America, a group of Ife indigenes who graduated from the Obafemi Awolowo University Medical College, for their medical missions to the Ife Township and the campus community in particular.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, who gave this commendation while speaking at a dinner in honour of the visiting alumni group, asserted that the university is proud that the alumni have kept the flag of the university flying as worthy ambassadors.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

