OAU Student Stabbed to Death

A student of the Department of Dramatic Arts, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Ayoola Ayorinde, has been reportedly stabbed to death.

It was gathered that the deceased was going home with his relative when he was stabbed on Wednesday evening by unknown people.

Ayorinde had just got the approval of his supervisor, Dr. Charles Uji, to submit his essay and was on his way home when the incident occurred.

It was learnt that Ayorinde died at the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital early on Thursday after reportedly losing much blood.

Ayorinde died a day to the submission of his final coursework as an undergraduate.

Some students who live in the area told the press that Ayorinde was stabbed in the chest.

The Head of Security, OAU Students’ Union, Seyi Iyiola, said, “I was called to the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital to come and see him. I was told that he was coming back from his supervisor that day around 07.45pm with his brother that came here to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. The brother was at the front when two persons attacked him. After crossing his path, they collected his phone and stabbed him. Those around rushed him to the hospital.

“His family members came that day and we tried to ensure that it was the school management that would relay the message to them. But that could not be achieved. Immediately we got to the hospital, his parents came down but the hospital insisted that they must get police report.

“We then went to Moore Police Station and later to the scene of the incident. I am not aware that he had a clash with any group or persons.’’

When contacted on the telephone, the Public Relations Officer of the OAU, Abiodun Olanrewaju, described the incident as gruesome.

He said, “It is unfortunate that we had to lose a student to a gruesome act. The university management is not happy with the situation. Our condolences go to the parents, and we pray that God will grant the parent and family the fortitude to bear the loss. It is not the joy of any parent to lose any final year student in such a manner. We have reported the incidence to the police.”.

When contacted on the telephone, the Osun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Sade Odoro, said the case had yet to be reported to the police.

__________

