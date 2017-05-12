Oba of Benin orders Ex – CDA chairman to return community properties within 14 days

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

BENIN – THE Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba Ewuare 11 has ordered the former Community Association Chairman for Egba community in Uhunmwode local government area of Edo state, Pastor Blessed Ighiwi to return all the money and properties belonging to the community which he allegedly coverted to his use during his tenure as chairman of the outlawed association.

The Benin Monarch also ordered him to within fourteen days, restore ten plots of lands belonging to him (monarch) which he was allegedly said to have sold out and others he converted to his personal use.

Omo N’Oba 11, handed down the ordes while presiding over traditional matters affecting individuals, families and communities at UGHA- OZOLUA venue of traditional court at the palace ground in Benin City yesterday.

He. further directed the former CDA chairman to return documents of houses and landed properties and other items of land developers and residents of the community to them within seven days just as he warned him to refrain from perpetrating any activity under the guise of CDA and embrace peace.

Pastor Blessed Ighiwi was dragged to the Palace of the Oba of Benin by the Enogie of Egba community, HRH Palmer Omorogbe for allegedly parading himself as CDA chairman, thuggery, assault and multiple sales of lands belonging to the Benin monarch.

He was also accused of using security agents to unlawfully harassed and detained elders of the village who refused to support him as the chairman of the community.

According to the Enogie, the former CDA chairman had also disconnected electricity supply to some parts of the community that did not support the outlawed CDA activities

Having carefully looked at the matters before him, the Oba ruled that all that were illegally taken including lands, money, houses, documents and other items belonging to residents of the village and land developers should be returned to them without delay.

He was also ordered along with his father to stop the state that division in the village and make peace with the village elders and return to the palace next week.

