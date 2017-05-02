Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu’s Palace on fire (video)

There was reportedly a fire outbreak at Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu’s palace, earlier today. The Lagos Monarch was immediately taken to a safety place, as the Lagos State Fire Service were alleged to be on their way to the Palace.

However, most people are linking the fire incidence, to what he did to the Ooni of Ife at a function recently.

Here’s the video;



