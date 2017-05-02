Pages Navigation Menu

Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu’s Palace reportedly Gutted by Fire

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

According to several reports, the Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu‘s palace was gutted by fire this evening. The source of the fire remains unknown but the fire has since been contained by the Lagos State Fire Department. The palace is yet to send out an official statement. Watch the video below as shared by ovoko.com.ng.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

