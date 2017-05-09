Obafemi Awolowo University Gets A New VC

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has gotten a new Vice Chancellor Prof. Eyitope Ogungbenro Ogunmodede has emerged the Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife, Osun State. The Chairman of the institution Governing Council, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, made the announcement on Monday. 21 applications were screened for the position. Born on January 23, 1957 …

The post Obafemi Awolowo University Gets A New VC appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

