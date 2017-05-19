Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obafemi Awolowo University Infested By Bedbug.

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has been infested by Bedbug and students are really not happy with this situation. If any OAU Student were asked to choose which was better, between being sucked to death by losing blood or losing foodstuffs to rats every night; a typical OAU student will rather go for the latter. …

The post Obafemi Awolowo University Infested By Bedbug. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.