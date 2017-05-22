Obama takes a bike ride with security team in Tuscany – Daily Mail
|
Newsweek
|
Obama takes a bike ride with security team in Tuscany
Daily Mail
Even the exercise and Italian sunshine couldn't bring the buff 55-year-old out in a sweat, as he kept things cool in a baseball cap, grey T-shirt and shorts. The former president, (in grey) and wife Michelle, arrived in Italy escorted. +39. The former …
Obama Now Living His Best Life In Italy With Michelle
Michelle Obama shows us all how to dress for an Italian vacation
Where to Buy Michelle Obama's Trendy One-Shoulder Top
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!