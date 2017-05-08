Obama urges Congress to show ‘courage’ on health care – Santa Rosa Press Democrat
|
Santa Rosa Press Democrat
|
Obama urges Congress to show 'courage' on health care
Santa Rosa Press Democrat
(1 of 5) Former President Barack Obama, center, is presented with the 2017 Profile in Courage award by former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, left, as former first lady Michelle Obama, right, looks on during ceremonies at the John F. Kennedy …
Obama calls on Congress to have 'courage' on health care
Obama isn't ready to give up on Obamacare just yet
Obama zooms into Boston to receive award, deliver speech
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!