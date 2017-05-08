Pages Navigation Menu

Obama’s warning that Trump ignored – NEWS.com.au

Obama's warning that Trump ignored
FORMER US President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser in the days after the 2016 election. That's according to three former Obama administration officials. The warning came during an Oval …
Obama warned Trump about hiring Michael FlynnBBC News
Obama warned Trump against hiring Michael FlynnThe Guardian
Sally Yates hearing: Senators to hear testimony on RussiaCNN
Daily Mail –Washington Post –New York Times –Reuters
all 576 news articles »

