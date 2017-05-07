Obanikoro chose darkness over light by joining APC – Fani-Kayode
A former Minster of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has stated that he was unhappy over the plan of erstwhile minister of defence (state), Musiliu Obanikoro to join the All Progressives Congress, APC. Fani-Kayode said the development annoys and saddens him. In a short piece on Sunday, the former minister said by joining the APC, Obanikoro had […]
Obanikoro chose darkness over light by joining APC – Fani-Kayode
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!