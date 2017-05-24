Obanikoro to officially join APC in matter of weeks – Ajomale

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State chapter, Chief Henry Ajomale has said that former Minister of State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro would officially decamp to the ruling party in a matter of weeks. Ajomale told newsmen in Ikeja on Wednesday that Obanikoro was coming along with […]

Obanikoro to officially join APC in matter of weeks – Ajomale

