Obas Council gives Olugbo four days to withdraw statement over superiority

Coming after reports of where the Olugbo of Ugbo land was quoted saying that he’s the leader of all Yoruba monarchs went viral, he has been described as a rabble rouser and an attention-seeking monarch, for declaring himself as the leader of all Yoruba Obas by the Secretary General, Council of Yoruba Obas, Oba Aderemi Adedapo.

But Oba Adedapo, who is also the Olojudo of Ido Osun, said the Olugbo’s claim was untrue. Adedapo said this while speaking with Punch’s correspondent in Osogbo on Monday.

According to Oba Adedapo, no one could rewrite history of the Yorubaland now in

order to suit his purpose, saying the Ooni of Ife remained the leader without any controversy. Oba Adedapo, who is also the Coordinator, South-West Council of Traditional Rulers, said the late Ooni, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, was highly instrumental to Oba Akinruntan’s ascension to the throne.

He said, “Oba Akinruntan is an attention seeker. He is a rabble rouser, he deserves no response but some people especially outside the country may tend to believe his claim if he is not corrected.

“His utterance is part of royal rascality we are talking about. Does he want to rewrite history or what? Nobody can rewrite history. The late Ooni Sijuwade made it possible for him to become the Olugbo.

“He must withdraw that statement within the next 96 hours which is four days. What he is saying is abominable in Yorubaland.”

Punch reports that the monarch said Olugbo, was not part of the 54 Yoruba Obas with original crown, saying he was using various tactics to draw attention to himself. The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, when contacted on the supremacy claim by Olugbo of Ugboland, was said to have travelled to Lagos.

His media aide, Baaroyin Lai Labode, said the monarch was out of town. He said he would need to brief him on the issue when he returned from the trip.

He said, “Kabiyesi has travelled to Lagos, and until he returns. I need to talk to him on the issue, whether or not he will want to comment on it.”

Also, the Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, said he would not comment on Olugbo’s claim. The personal assistant/media aide to Oba Olugbenle, Bolaji Leigh, while reacting to the issue on behalf of the monarch, said, “Good day my brother, Kabiyesi will not comment on that.”

