Obasanjo declines comment on Buhari’s health status

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, declined to comment on the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obasanjo, who was in the Olubadan of Ibadan palace for the conferment of the chieftaincy title of Mayegun of Ibadanland on the former Secretary to the Government of Oyo State, Olayiwla Olakojo, also declined to field questions from newsmen on the state of the nation .

The former president who was reported to have held meeting with some former military heads of state and politicians in Minna, Niger State recently, said he was in Ibadan to facilitate with Olakojo and not to speak on the state of the nation .

When asked, “How will you respond to the apprehension of Nigerians about the status of President Buhari’s health, Obasanjo simply replied, “ I will not talk on any issue today. If you have any question I will not talk about it today. We are here for the conferment of a chieftaincy by the Olubadan of Ibadan land. If you have something to ask me about Nigeria, come to where I am another day,” said Obasanjo.

At Olakojo’s house, where he was accompanied to by former Osun State governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, he held a closed door meeting with Oyewole Fasawe and others, including Oyinlola.

After the meeting, he drove away after dancing to a religious tune rendered by a band, while Oyinlola, who also declined to speak to journalists, left few minutes later.

Speaking on the title, Olakojo said the Olubadan actually wanted to bestow it on Obasanjo, but the former president recommended him (Olakojo) for the honour.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

